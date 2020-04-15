The Caldwell County Health Department reports the county has its second positive case of COVID-19.

The individual is said to be a female in her 70s and is isolating at home. The Caldwell County Health Department notes contacts have been identified and notifications have been made.

No other information was released on the individual due to patient rights under HIPAA. (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)

As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 positive cases of COVID-19 and 133 deaths related to the virus in the state of Missouri.

