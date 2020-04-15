Power outage in Trenton caused by contractor

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reports a power outage in the western part of Trenton on Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was caused by an auger on Midwest Injection Incorporated’s truck catching on and tearing down primary power lines. He says the contractor was removing lime sludge by the ponds by the power plant before the incident happened. Crews made repairs, and power was restored about an hour after the outage started.

Urton said he is unsure of the exact perimeters of the outage, but it involved the area from about Moberly Park to Rissler Elementary School, from Main Street west, and along Crowder Road. A post on the City of Trenton’s Facebook page says the outage extended from Mable Street to the city limits.

