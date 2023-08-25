Caldwell County EMS responds to crash on Highway 36 east of Cameron

Local News August 25, 2023August 25, 2023 AI Joe
Accident-Crash graphic
An accident occurred on Highway 36, four miles east of Cameron, at approximately 2:00 PM on August 24, 2023. The incident involved a 2023 Hyundai Tucson and resulted in two individuals being transported to Liberty Hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported by SGT L.M. Newman (#576). The 2023 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Bailey P. Leduc, 25, of New Castle, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when it veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest upright, facing northeast off the north side of the highway.

Both the driver, Bailey P. Leduc, and the occupant, Kayla D. Ford, 24, also from New Castle, Indiana, were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Leduc sustained minor injuries, while Ford suffered serious injuries. Both were transported by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital for medical treatment.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper B.T. Quiring (#907), Trooper J.W. Smith (#372), and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

