Brookfield woman charged with child neglect and domestic assault

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring a girl has been charged with the felonies of domestic assault—third degree and abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact. Online court information shows 59 year old Virginia Dean Williams posted bond of $500. An arraignment is scheduled in Linn County May 13th.

A probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Officer Jeremiah Blaker says the child told him Williams was upset about the Children’s Division and law enforcement coming to the house in the 500 block of Smith Street in Brookfield. The woman allegedly grabbed the girl by the hair, banged her head against the wall, and hit her in the face with a fist. Blaker reports he observed a red, puffy mark under the girl’s eye.

The girl claimed Williams hit her before. There have reportedly been times when the woman dug her fingernails into the child’s skin, which left marks. The probable cause statement notes the girl said she did not feel safe at home with Williams.

