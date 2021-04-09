Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear request regarding wireless coverage, discuss Downtown Historic Preservation District

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request regarding wireless coverage and discuss a proposed Downtown Historic Preservation District. The commission will hold a public hearing at the Trenton City Hall May 3rd at 7 o’clock at night.

KGI Wireless, in care of Verizon Wireless, will request a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a new 150-foot monopole at 212 East Seventh Street to improve wireless coverage in Trenton.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing May 3rd will determine whether the proposed Downtown Historic Preservation District meets the criteria set forth in the Trenton City Code. The Historic Preservation Commission approved a resolution Wednesday as part of a process in setting up a historic district. The document explains the significance of the district as it relates to the criteria for designation and integrity, includes a list of types of exterior architectural features to be protected by the district, and includes other city code requirements.

The designated area for the historic district includes along Main Street from Crowder Road to Fourth Street, extending one block on either side. It also includes a portion of West Crowder west to the 600 block to include the former John McCullough residence and an area off West Fourth to include a residence belonging to the Tom Brown family.

