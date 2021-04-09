Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved an increase in the health insurance contribution, increased some extra duty payments, and accepted multiple bids April 8th.

The health insurance contribution was increased from $500 to $525 for 2021-2022.

Recommendations were approved to increase extra duty payments for assistant varsity basketball and softball umpires. Superintendent David Probasco reports assistant varsity basketball was raised from $500 to $1,000. Umpires will be paid $80 per game for varsity instead of $40. They will be paid $75 per game for junior high, $100 for a varsity double header, and $10 extra for junior varsity.

Salary increases for certified and non-certified staff were discussed, but no action was taken.

The board accepted bids for a new bus from Midwest Transit of $88,934, a Ranger with a snow plow system from Extreme Recreation for $13,273.92, and repairing and coating the old gym, stage, and ag shop roofs from Troyer Roofing of $20,286. Other accepted bids were from Ferman Hostetler for $18,957 to replace windows in the ag shop, Sargent’s Glass Company for $10,787 to replace the west elementary door, and Omaha Stage Equipment for $13,957.32 to replace stage curtains. Concrete bids were tabled.

Sign, tuck pointing, and playground proposals were discussed.

The board approved budget amendments with increases for revenue and expenditures. Probasco said revenue was increased by $611,000 due to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2 funds. Expenses were added for capital expenditures, including $90,000 for a new bus and transportation, $15,000 for a maintenance vehicle, and $400,000 for the buildings account.

The school calendar for 2020-2021 was amended for Jamesport Tri-County. The last day of school will now be May 14th. It was originally scheduled for May 18th. Tri-County started classes August 11th, and the district will have exceeded the required 1,044 hours.

The board also approved a summer school program from July 12th to 23rd.

Sports cooperatives were approved with Gallatin for junior high football and varsity spring baseball.

No announcements were made from an executive session for personnel.

