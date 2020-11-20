Brookfield teen injured in crash on Jarboe Road

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a pickup went out of control on a curve, left the rural road, and overturned early Friday in Linn County.

The accident resulted in moderate injuries for a 14-year-old juvenile girl from Brookfield. She was taken to the Pershing Memorial Hospital while the driver was listed as 18-year-old Lane Thudium of Brookfield who wasn’t injured.

The 1 am crash occurred on Jarboe Road, two miles east of Brookfield demolishing the pickup. The driver was using a seat belt while his passenger was not.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Brookfield Police Department.

