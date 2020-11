Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Kansas City residents received minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle struck an animal on southbound Interstate 35 in Harrison county two miles south of Eagleville.

Taken by emergency medical services to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany were the driver, 51-year-old Barbara Selvy, and passenger, 52-year-old Frank Montes.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts. The damage was moderate to the SUV in the 9:35 Thursday night accident.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares