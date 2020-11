Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Brookfield resident received minor injuries in a vehicle and deer accident Monday night one mile to the east of Laclede.

Thirty-one-year-old Ashlie Feather was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The sports utility vehicle was eastbound on Highway 36 when it struck a deer in the road, then struck a guard rail.

Feather was using a seat belt and moderate damage was noted to the vehicle.

