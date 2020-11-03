Rollover crash injures three; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A rollover accident Monday night in Ray County resulted in injuries for three passengers and the driver being arrested.

Twenty-four-year-old Curtis Williams of Richmond was driving a pickup northbound when it crossed the center of North Garner Road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Three passengers were taken to area hospitals, including 19-year-old Henry Hilliard of Richmond, with serious injuries and then flown to the Truman Medical Center. 18-year-old Destiny Perry of Lawson received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to North Kansas City Hospital and 21-year-old Morgan Cone of Orrick sustained moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.

A state trooper noted none of the occupants was using seat belts.

The highway patrol arrest report shows Curtis Williams was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury to others. Williams also is accused of failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to affix a license plate, no proof of insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.

Williams was processed late Monday night at the Ray County Jail before being released.

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares