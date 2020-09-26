Brookfield man facing 33 counts of child porn possession and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Local News September 26, 2020 KTTN News
Child Porn Charges

A Brookfield man has been charged in Linn County with 33 counts of felony possession of child pornography—first offense.

Forty-four-year-old James Dean Jackson also faces two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child and one count of possession of child pornography—second and subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 pictures, one film, or videotape.

A probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Officer Preston Sandner says at least 100 photos of children were discovered on Jackson’s phone when a search warrant was conducted.

