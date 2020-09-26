Five children and driver injured when school bus crashes near Lathrop

Five children on a school bus and the driver of a pickup truck sustained injuries in a crash one mile east of Lathrop Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020.

Emergency medical services transported 53-year-old Joseph Bernard of Lathrop to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. A five-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy, all from Lathrop, and an 11-year-old girl from Holt were treated at the scene for minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the bus driver, 64-year-old Samuel Shields of Holt.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 116 before the bus reportedly slowed to turn into a private driveway and the pickup failed to stop striking the bus in the rear. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the road. The truck was totaled, and the bus received moderate damage.

The pickup driver did not wear a safety device, while the bus driver did. The children were exempt from wearing seat belts.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Lathrop Fire Department, and Tri-County EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares