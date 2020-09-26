Authorities report arrest of two while on Friday night patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of area individuals on Friday night, September 25, 2020.

Twenty-year-old Kaden Olmstead of Milan was arrested in Adair County on a felony Sullivan County warrant on failure to register as a sex offender. Online court information shows bond is $5,000 cash only. Olmstead was taken to the Adair County Jail.

The Patrol arrested 27-year-old Natalie Egerton of Spickard in Daviess County and accused her of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

