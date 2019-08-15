Briggs & Stratton to expand in Poplar Bluff, create 130 new jobs

Briggs & Stratton, a gasoline engine manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its current facility in Poplar Bluff, creating 130 new jobs over the next 12 months with an average salary of $36,531 and additional hiring in 2021. The project represents a capital investment of $15 million to help streamline production and increase the utilization of available square footage.

“One of our top priorities is to get more Missourians into the workforce, but to do that we also need quality jobs to fill,” Governor Parson said. “Briggs & Stratton’s expansion will ultimately bring hundreds of new job opportunities, and we appreciate the company’s continued commitment to our citizens, to Butler County, and to Missouri. Briggs & Stratton wanted to expand their production in the Midwest, and we’re proud Missouri is the place they chose to continue doing business.”

“This is very exciting news for Poplar Bluff, Butler County, and the entire region,” Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter said. “We have been a Briggs & Stratton town for over 30 years now and are proud to have such a great employer and supporter of our community. I thank all of our local and state teams who played such an important role in Briggs making the decision to expand their operation locally. We look forward to Briggs & Stratton having many more successful years in Poplar Bluff.”

The company selected Missouri following a competitive process with Kentucky. Poplar Bluff was chosen for the expansion due to the availability of a skilled and trained workforce as well as several buildings that could accommodate new product lines.

“Workforce development is our number one priority. Together with our partners across the state, we are committed to helping solve this critical business need,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “That work paid off for Poplar Bluff and for the state today. It’s great to see a Missouri company expanding and creating jobs.”

One of the Department’s new programs, Missouri One Start, was key in the company’s decision to expand. Through this program, $175,000 is available to Briggs & Stratton to train new and existing employees. In addition, Missouri One Start will provide the company with personalized recruitment and screening assistance to ensure the company has the skilled workforce they need to be successful.

Partners involved throughout the bidding process include the City of Poplar Bluff, Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

“This is great news for Poplar Bluff. Briggs & Stratton has been a part of our community for decades. Their decision to expand their operations in Poplar Bluff says a lot about our community and the faith Briggs & Stratton has in Poplar Bluff and the surrounding area,” Poplar Bluff City Manager Mark Massingham said. “There were a lot of people involved that made this happen. It shows what a community that works together can accomplish. We welcome the continued support Briggs has in Poplar Bluff and look forward to a bright future for their Poplar Bluff facility and their company as a whole.”

In 1908, Briggs & Stratton was created as a result of an informal partnership between inventor Stephen F. Briggs and investor Harold M. Stratton. From commercial to residential, Briggs & Stratton today is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment.