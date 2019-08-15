Grundy R-5, Jamesport and Milan report enrollment numbers on first day of school

Students at several area school districts began classes on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Grundy County R-5 reports total enrollment of 119 students in kindergarten through 12th grade which is three fewer students than the first day last year. There are 66 enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade at the Grundy R-5 Elementary School in Humphreys, and 53 at the high school in Galt. The largest class is third grade with 15 students, fifth, seventh, and 10th grades each have six students.

Jamesport Tri-County R-7 reports total opening day enrollment of 183 in preschool through 12th grade which is down one from last year. There are 69 students enrolled in preschool through fourth grade at Jamesport and 114 enrolled in fifth through 12th grades.

Milan C-2 reports first-day enrollment of 636 students, which is down 28 from last year. Enrollment at the Milan Elementary School is 330, and enrollment at the high school is 306. The largest class is ninth grade with 62 and the smallest is fifth grade with 36.