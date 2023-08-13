Brief EF-0 tornado strikes near Linn-Sullivan County line

Tornado Damage News Graphic (Photo by Nikolas Noonan on UnSplash)
A survey of storm damage near the Linn-Sullivan county line revealed that a brief EF-0 tornado occurred late Friday night, approximately four to five miles west of the Winigan area.

The National Weather Service reported that the tornado originated in the far northern part of Linn County, just south of Route O. Initially, the tornado caused damage to several trees and small outbuildings. As it moved eastward, it further damaged the roof, siding, and garage doors of a newly constructed barndominium, a metal pole barn or barn-like structure, with sheet metal siding that has been partially or fully converted into a furnished home or living area. This building is located on the north side of Route O, just west of the intersection with Route V.

The tornado’s path spanned just over a mile, with the twister remaining on the ground for an estimated three minutes. Its maximum width reached 30 yards, and the peak wind speeds were estimated at 80 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service further clarified that the tornado’s path began about five miles west of Winigan and concluded roughly four miles west of the same area.

