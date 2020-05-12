Breckenridge man being pursued by authorities ejected from bike during crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Breckenridge man being pursued by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from a motorcycle last (Monday) evening.

An ambulance and air ambulance transported 35 year old Shane Walter to the University of Missouri Hospital of Columbia. The driver of a pickup truck involved in the accident, 53 year old Patricia Wasdyke of Versailles, was reported as not injured.

The motorcycle allegedly attempted to pass the pickup on southbound Missouri 5 as the truck was making a left turn onto Route TT. The motorcycle struck the pickup, ran off the road, and overturned before ejecting Walter. The motorcycle was totaled, and the pickup received moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

