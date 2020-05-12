Chillicothe City Council adds COVID-19 amendment to service agreements

A COVID-19 amendment will be attached to the service agreements approved by the Chillicothe City Council last (Monday) night involving funding for several organizations. The amendment modifies the contract for services between the City of Chillicothe and the service provider for the 2020-2021 city fiscal year.

It says the amount to be paid to the provider under the contract will not be paid in a lump sum but in 10 equal monthly installments starting June 1st and on the first day of each month until the final payment March 1st, 2021.

The City of Chillicothe retains the right to terminate or suspend the contract by written notice delivered to the provider at any time prior to the payment of all installments due under the contract. The city also retains the right to prepay the installment payments due under the contract at any time.

The service agreements approved by the city council last (Monday) night involve 53 hundred dollars for the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, $30,000 for Main Street Chillicothe, $17,000 for the YMCA, $5,000 for the University of Missouri Extension Center, $5,000 for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, 25 hundred for the Community Resource Center, $4,000 for the Freedom Festival, and $500 for the Riding for Our Veterans Rodeo.

City Clerk Rozanne Frampton notes the approved funding for the YMCA was $2,000 less than originally planned. Representatives from the YMCA said $17,000 was enough due to changes in the facility’s programming.

The Summer Playground Association’s service agreement for $13,000 was not approved because the association has canceled its 2020 season.

