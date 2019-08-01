Braymer man makes court appearance on “felony tampering with a motor vehicle” charge

A hearing was held in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court Thursday morning for the Braymer man arrested for allegedly driving a rental truck to travel to a farm near Braymer without permission of the two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Garland “Joey” Nelson appeared via Polycom video, and the case was continued, per his request, to August 8th for a bond hearing. He has been charged with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

It was previously reported Nicholas and Justin Diemel went to the Nelson farm on business to discuss cattle July 21st. They drove there in a rental truck after spending the night before at a Cameron motel. The truck was found abandoned in a commuter lot near Holt July 22nd. Nelson is accused of driving the truck to that location.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish announced during a news conference Wednesday that investigators found human remains at the search area at the Nelson farm at Braymer Tuesday.

As of the time of the news conference, the remains had not been identified, and the cause of death had not been determined. Fish said investigators were working with Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas, and the death investigation continued.