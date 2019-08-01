FEMA working with Small Business Administration to assist Missouri residents

Missouri residents may receive disaster assistance from both FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

After registering with FEMA, most residents are automatically referred to SBA to be considered for low-interest disaster loans. SBA’s disaster loans are the largest source of long-term federal disaster recovery funds to residents, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations.

Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 for structural repairs or rebuilding their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may be able to borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property including automobiles damaged or destroyed in the disaster.

Residents have until Sept. 9 to register for federal disaster assistance and apply for an SBA loan.

Online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Face-to-face at any disaster recovery center.

By calling SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955.

Email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA’s disaster assistance.

There are three ways to register with FEMA for federal disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At one of our disaster recovery center locations

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are encouraged to register online or call the disaster assistance helpline.