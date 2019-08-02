FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Chillicothe

A FEMA disaster recovery center will open for three days in Livingston County starting Friday, August 2, to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The disaster recovery center location is:

Calvary Baptist Church

206 Locust St.

Chillicothe, MO 64601

Open Aug. 2, Aug. 3 and Aug. 5. Closed Sunday, Aug. 4

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).