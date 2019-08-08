Braymer man charged in Diemel brothers case makes court appearance

The Braymer man accused of driving a rental truck without permission of two missing brothers from Wisconsin appeared in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court Thursday morning for a hearing.

Online court information shows Garland “Joey” Nelson appeared via Polycom video, and, upon motion of Nelson, the case was continued to August 15th at 10:00 am for a preliminary hearing setting or waiver. Nelson has been charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, with no bond allowed.

It was previously reported Nicholas and Justin Diemel drove a rental truck to the Nelson farm on business to discuss cattle July 21st. The truck was found abandoned in a commuter lot near Holt July 22nd. Nelson is accused of driving the truck to that location.