“Paint For a Cause” Missouri Bicentennial art project coming to Trenton

One of 15 panels for a mural to be on display in the Truman Building at Jefferson City for Missouri’s 200th birthday in 2021 will come to in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival.

Communities from across Missouri will provide artists to complete the Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause mural over the next two years. The completed mural will contain symbols representing Missouri. Each symbol is marked similar to a paint by number picture, and each artist will be able to paint their portion of the panel. Each panel measures four by six feet, and the Trenton panel will have 1,729 squares to be painted.

Area residents will be able to paint and/or view Trenton’s panel at The Space at 1013 Main Street in Downtown Trenton October 18th through 20th. Dan Maxey and Kim Cleeton of Black Rooster Creative are helping to bring the Paint for a Cause mural to Trenton. Dan Maxey says painters of all ages and abilities can participate in the project. Paint and brushes will be available, and assistance will be available to participants.

Someone will be at The Space to record information about each of the artists, including their name, age, and address. The information will be included in a journal, which will be combined with other journals from other projects from the state and included with the finished project.

Maxey says the panels and journals will become part of an interactive video to allow future generations to find out information about ancestors that participated in the project. He feels the Missouri Day Festival is the best place to celebrate Missouri’s 200 years because the festival has celebrated the state’s history for more than 30 years.

Several area businesses, organizations, and individuals have provided monetary support to help bring Paint for a Cause to Trenton. A goal of the organizers is to have all costs associated with the project paid by private funding.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation should contact Dan Maxey at Black Rooster Creative or at dan_w_maxey@yahoo.com.

Visit the Missouri 2021 website or the Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause Facebook page for more information on the project.