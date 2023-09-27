Boys on go-cart ignore stop sign in Wheeling and are struck by Ford Expedition sending 9 and 14-year-old to hospital

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A collision occurred at the intersection of North 3rd Street and North Grant Street in Wheeling on September 26, 2023, around 5:19 p.m. The accident involved a Coleman Go-Kart and a 1998 Ford Expedition.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when the Coleman Go-Kart, driven by a 14-year-old boy from Wheeling, was traveling westbound on North 3rd Street. The young driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ford Expedition, driven by Justin T. Haddakin, 30, of Wheeling, was heading southbound on North Grant Street. The SUV struck the Go-Kart on its passenger side.

The impact caused the Go-Kart to come to a halt in the southbound lane of Grant Street, facing east on its wheels. Meanwhile, the Ford Expedition managed a controlled stop off the west side of the roadway.

Two juveniles were injured in the accident. The 14-year-old driver of the Go-Kart and a 9-year-old male passenger both sustained moderate injuries. Neither of them had been wearing safety equipment at the time of the collision. Chillicothe EMS responded to the scene and transported both injured parties to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The Coleman Go-Kart sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by a private party. The Ford Expedition, also with moderate damage, was driven from the scene post-accident.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation of the incident.

Related