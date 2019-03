The Richmond Police Department responded to a call of a dead body found along Highway 13 in Richmond Wednesday.

Police Chief Chad Burnine reports the body has been identified as 32-year-old Paul Anakor of Henrietta.

Burnine says that an eighth-grade girl on a school bus on the way home called her mother after she thought she saw a body lying in a creek near Crispin Street, the mother then called 911. Highway 13 was closed for about three hours as officers and detectives processed the scene.

Anakor’s body was at the scene less than 24 hours before being reported and it was noted that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The body was transported to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.