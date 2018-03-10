Bobby Dean Morgans II arrested on trespassing allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man for trespassing.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bobby Dean Morgans the Second was arrested for misdemeanor first-degree trespassing February 20th. He is currently an inmate in Grundy County.

Bond was set at $2,500, and he is scheduled to appear in Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday, March 13th.

Court documents accuse Morgans of unlawfully entering the real property at 405 East 16th Street in Trenton possessed by Donald Patterson.

