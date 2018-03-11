MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of March 12, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of March 12 – 18 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, March 12 – 16

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder and drainage work, March 12 – 16

Route CC – Pothole patching, March 12 – 16

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 210 to County Road 230, March 13, 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route CC to Route 11, March 14, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Route 5 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Route UU, March 12 – 16, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

Route F – Pothole patching, March 12 – 16

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Pothole patching, March 12 – 16

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through May.

Interstate 35 and U.S Route 136 – Pothole patching, March 12 – 16

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through June.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, March 12 – 13

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through March.

Nodaway County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Century Trail to the city limits of Elmo, March 12 – 13, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), March 12 – 16

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route YY to Route UU, March 14, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to Bluebird Trail, March 15 – 16, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Vista Road to Walker Road, March 13, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from West Avenue to Guard Drive, March 15, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Worth County

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.2 miles east of Route C, March 13, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 1.5 miles east of Route C, March 14 – 15, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 2 miles east of Route C, March 16, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

