Grundy Electric Foundation now accepting grant applications

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated is accepting grant applications to assist schools and organizations with education, health, and rural development.

Grants are available to eligible entities in the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area which include Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties as well as portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri. The area also includes portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

Qualified applicants may complete an application with supporting information by April 1st. Applications are available by contacting the Cooperative or going to the Grundy Electric website. Applications will be reviewed by the trustees, and successful applicants will be notified by April 20th.

