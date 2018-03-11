Grundy County Commission seeking bids

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for CART rock and lawn mowing.

The CART rock is to be used for township and Road and Bridge needs with sealed bids accepted until the morning of March 20th at 9 o’clock.

The lawn mowing is for locations at the courthouse, courthouse annex, and the law enforcement center, Bethel, Sires, and Wynne cemeteries as well as the Road and Bridge lot. Bids must state the cost per mowing per location and equipment used. A successful lawn mowing bidder must supply the county with proof of workman’s compensation insurance.

Envelopes should be marked with “Mow Bid,” and the sealed bids will be accepted until the morning of March 20th at 10:30.

Call the Grundy County Clerk at 660-359-4040 extension 4 for more information.

