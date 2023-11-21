Bluegrass gospel music on tap at South Evans Christian Church in December

Local News November 21, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Gospel Music Concert News Graphic
Bluegrass gospel music will be performed at the South Evans Christian Church near Trenton next month. Greg Blake and Hometown will perform on December 17th at 6:30.

The Blake family lived in Colorado for 10 years before moving back to the Kansas City area.

Greg Blake was a member of the Bluegrass Missourians for 15 years. He helped them win multiple awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Blake, himself, received multiple awards and nominations.

Free will donations will be accepted for the Greg Blake and Hometown concert at the South Evans Christian Church on December 17th. Refreshments will be held after the concert.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.