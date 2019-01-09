Big rig lands on roof of SUV during crash east of Hamilton

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained moderate injuries when a tractor-trailer truck landed on the roof of a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Hamilton Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported SUV driver 30-year-old Cody Reeder to Liberty Hospital. The truck driver, 38-year-old Kevin Schuler of Shawnee, Kansas, was not reported as injured.

Reeder traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 before he slowed and prepared to turn south onto Spring Hill Road when the eastbound tractor-trailer truck struck the towed unit of the SUV, which caused the truck’s wheels to leave the road. The truck traveled onto the roof of the SUV before both vehicles ran off the west side of the road into the center median.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median upright, with the truck facing east and the SUV facing west. The SUV was totaled, and the truck received moderate damage.

Both Reeder and Schuler wore seatbelts at the time of the accident with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene.