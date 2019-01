In Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, a Trenton woman, Ellen Stevenson, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor stealing.

Imposition of her sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. Among conditions, Ms. Stevenson is to complete 20-hours of community service, pay restitution of $10,165.71, donate $300 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay court costs.