Big rig hits car and overturns on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained moderate injuries when a semi-truck struck a car, and the car overturned about two miles west of Stewartsville on Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 55-year-old Cindy Hayes to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. Truck driver 24-year-old Cody Kistner-Munson of Lathrop was reported as not injured.

The front of the semi-truck struck the car when it changed lanes on westbound Highway 36 west of Watson Road. The car traveled off the south side of the road before overturning and coming to rest on its passenger side facing east, totaled. The truck came to a controlled stop in the driving lane facing west with minor damage.

Both drivers wore safety devices and the Stewartsville Fire Department and DeKalb County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.