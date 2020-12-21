Big rig collides with farm tractor on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

Two drivers were taken to a hospital Sunday evening following an accident on Highway 36, ten miles to the west of Chillicothe.

The Highway Patrol listed injuries as minor for 21-year-old Brady Bothwell of Mooresville and moderate for 65-year-old Stewart Seidel from Port Washington, Wisconsin. Both were taken by Chillicothe EMS to Hedrick Medical Center.

A tractor and a tractor-trailer were eastbound when the big rig driven by Seidel struck a disk ripper being towed by Bothwell. The impact caused the Wisconsin man’s tractor-trailer to overturn onto the driver’s side on both lanes of eastbound Highway 36. Bothwell’s tractor went off the south side of the road.

Damage was listed as extensive to Bothwell’s machinery and Seidel’s tractor-trailer was demolished in the 5:15 pm Sunday crash.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Chillicothe Fire Department, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Related