Audio: Trenton City Administrator, Ron Urton, provides an update on the 17th Street Bridge project

The old 17th Street Bridge in Trenton was torn down in the summer so the location would have a new one, but there have been delays in the construction project which is now not expected to be finished until next year.

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton provided an update on the situation.

Delays also included waiting on various approvals from other funding partners on the bridge project, the Union Pacific Railroad, the Missouri Department of Transportation, and the state Community Development Block Grant program. They joined the city of Trenton in financing the project. Trenton has a transportation sales tax to cover its share of the costs.

Winter weather conditions also may contribute to the slow down in progress, particularly regarding the asphalt portion of the bridge and street project.

Boone Construction Company is the contractor for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project.

Once construction is complete for the new 17th Street Bridge in Trenton, it will be taller; with a longer approach; than the old railroad bridge that was demolished in the summer.

City Administrator Ron Urton says the completion is anticipated for late spring or early summer. Urton reviewed what the new bridge will look like.

The new bridge will have a concrete span to minimize maintenance.

