A Bethany man is to be taken to the Department of Corrections after an arrest on November 14th for an alleged absconder parole violation.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Kenneth Talley violated his parole involving residency, by allegedly failing to provide his address to an officer, and reporting and directives, for allegedly failing to report as directed. He is to be held on no bond.