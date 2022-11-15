Festival of Lights in Cameron to include a host of activities

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A holiday fair, Christmas parade, and Christmas lighting are some of the activities planned for Cameron’s Festival of Lights. The Historical Preservation Society and The Old School of Cameron will present the event on November 26th.

The schedule for the “Welcome to Whoville”-themed event starts with the holiday fair at the old school from 10 o’clock to 3:30. There will be children’s crafts, photo opportunities, a Christmas tree walk, food, crafters, and direct sales vendors.

The Christmas Parade will be at 4:30. Parade awards will be at the pavilion at 5:15. Light-up floats are encouraged to park around McCorkle Park and remain lit for the evening.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered through Downtown Cameron from 5 to 8 o’clock that evening. The docking station will be in the northwest corner of the park.

The Cameron High School Choir will perform Christmas selections at 5:30. Free hot chocolate and s’mores will be offered at McCorkle Park.

Children 10 years old and younger can get a raffle ticket to have a chance to light up the park. Children can get a raffle ticket for a canned good donation to the food pantry. The drawing for lighting the park will be at 5:45. The lighting is at 6 o’clock.

The Night Before Christmas will be read, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive.

Photos will be taken with Santa at the old school at 6:30 as part of Cameron’s Festival of Lights on November 26th.