Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident.

The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James Lillard, were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. No injuries were reported for the tractor-trailer truck driver, 53-year-old Michael Gray of Saint Joseph.

The vehicles traveled north on Interstate 29 before the pickup ran off the road and into the median four miles north of Saint Joseph. The pickup overturned, returned to the northbound lanes, came to rest on its top, and was totaled.

The tractor-trailer truck struck several items that came out of the bed of the pickup and were on the road. That vehicle came to a controlled stop on the northbound shoulder and had minor damage.

Burnett and Lillard did not wear seat belts, however, Gray did.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.