Gallatin Board of Education to meet on November 16th

Local News November 15, 2022 KTTN News
Gallatin Missouri High School FInal
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss liability and property insurance renewal on November 16th. The board will meet in the high school library at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a special education report, snow removal, the April election, a procurement policy update, Safe Defend proposals, and public comment including Amy Holder for the Gallatin Community Teacher Association. An executive session is also on the agenda for the Gallatin Board of Education meeting on November 16th for personnel and student matters.

