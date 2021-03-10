Bethany man injured in crash near Maryville; accused of DWI and careless and imprudent driving

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Bethany man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday evening two miles southwest of Maryville.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher McCourt refused medical care for minor injuries.

McCourt was driving eastbound when his vehicle allegedly failed to make a curve, traveled off the north side of Route V, and overturned on its passenger side. The vehicle was demolished in the 6:20 pm Tuesday accident.

The patrol accused McCourt of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, and not wearing a seat belt.

McCourt was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Nodaway county jail.

