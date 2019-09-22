Beth Crawford selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Local News September 22, 2019September 22, 2019 KTTN News
Beth Crawford NCMC Outstanding Employee

Beth Crawford, Bethany Nursing Instructor from Albany, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for September. Beth has been employed at NCMC for twenty years.

“My favorite thing about working at North Central Missouri College is that every department is so focused on student success,” said Beth “If I can’t answer a question, all I have to do is pick up the phone or send a quick email.  I get solutions for the student quickly, and it makes them feel valued.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit www.ncmissouri.edu/jobs.

Tags

