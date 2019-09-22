MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 23, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of September 23 – 29.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of October.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just west of U.S. Route 71, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be directed around the closure through the T-Stop Convenience Store parking lot.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 40 to County Road 56, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning, through late November.

Route C – Driveway entrance repairs, Sept. 23

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Sept. 23 – 27

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and Interstate 229 ramp – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

I-229 southbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound through early November

Route 371 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Sept. 23 – 27. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to Route 45, Sept. 25 – 27. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Route 31 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Route NN, Sept. 26, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 23 – 26. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route V – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Miami Station Bridge, Sept. 23 – 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 283rd Street to NW Reservoir Road, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November.

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) to Route T, Sept. 23 – 25

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Bethany to the Iowa state line, Sept. 25 – 27

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for repairs from flood damage at the Grand River Bridge through late September

Harrison County

Route Y – Pothole patching, Sept. 23

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to Route T (Daviess County), Sept. 23 – 25

Route AA/H – Pavement repair at the I-35 overpass bridge, Sept. 23 – 25

I-35 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Bethany to Route AA/H, Sept. 23 – 27

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Sept. 23 – 28

Route D – Pothole patching, Sept. 25 – 27

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Sept. 23 – 27

Linn County

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance on the Muddy Creek Bridge from Fargo Drive to Fort Road, Sept. 23

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance on the westbound Muddy Creek Bridge, Sept. 23

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound from Route FF to Route 5, Sept. 23

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance on the West Yellow Creek Bridge east of Brookfield, Sept. 23 – 27. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 11 to Route 129, Sept. 24 – 27

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, Sept. 23 – 27. This will be night work only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily with a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Main Street in Maryville, Sept. 23 – 27

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Branch Bridge, Sept. 23 – 25. This includes a 10-foot width restriction daily.

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Route J, Sept. 23 – 27

Route VV – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, Sept. 26 – 27. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Brush Creek Bridge near Livonia, through late November.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Sept. 23 – 27.

Route MM – Pothole patching, Sept. 26 – 27

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Route K – Pothole patching, Sept. 24

#

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares