Gallatin Chautauqua Baby Show winners announced

The results have been announced for Friday evening’s Baby Show at Chautauqua in Gallatin.

First place for Little Miss Chautauqua went to Annika Baker, and Little Mister Chautauqua went to Jaxten Parker.

In the three-year-olds division first place went to Cole Chadwick and Zaya Brown, two-year-olds, first place went to Deiontie Mayfield and Harlyn Walker and one year olds, Parker Kreatz and Hyla Corwin received first place.

Others receiving first place in the Chautauqua Baby Show were Lincoln Rains for 10 to 12 months, Colten Raney and Quinn Jeffers for seven to nine months, Alec Horiner for four to six months, and Jaxson Starr and Gracie Curtis for newborn to three months.

