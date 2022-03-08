Banquet and auction in Unionville to benefit “Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A fundraising banquet and auction is scheduled in Unionville in early April to benefit two habitat organizations.

The April 2nd event will be held in the 4-H building at the Putnam County fairgrounds in Unionville. Doors open at 5 o’clock with the dinner to begin at 6.

Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist Joshua Maxwell said the event will raise funds to help build native habitat within Putnam County.

Tickets cost $50 for one person; $65 for a couple; and $30 for youth. Maxwell reports the ticket includes dinner and one annual membership to the Green Hills organizations “Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.”

Maxwell said it’ll be a family-friendly event featuring dinner, drinks, games, raffles, and a live auction. One of the items to be auctioned is a five-day African Safari hunt.

