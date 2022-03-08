U.S. Dermatology Partners opening new office in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U. S. Dermatology Partners has announced the opening of a new Chillicothe office as part of the U. S. Dermatology Partners Outreach Program. The new program will open 30 new locations in eight states.

The office at 871 Fairway Drive in Chillicothe will offer access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments beginning March 25th. It will be led by board-certified dermatologist and Chillicothe native Doctor Megan Lent.

Lent joined U. S. Dermatology Partners in 2015 after completing her dermatology residency. She specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology and has a clinical interest in adult and pediatric dermatology. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Lent has also co-authored multiple medical articles in peer-reviewed literature.

A news release says U. S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest dermatology practices in the country. It has more than one and a half million patients each year with nearly 90 locations in eight states.

Learn more, or schedule an appointment at the Chillicothe office by calling 660-493-3832.

