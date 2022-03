Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustment on March 7th approved a request for a variance on the front yard setback requirement to allow for the addition of a house.

The request was from Le Tran and Anh Nguyen for a four-foot variance on the requirement of 25 feet to allow for a 10 by 18-foot room addition to be built onto the house at 1707 East Seventh Street.

Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the request will not go on to the city council for final approval.

