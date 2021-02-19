Baltimore improvement project in Kirksville awarded by commission

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission recently awarded a contract to Krupp Construction, of Ellisville, Missouri, for an improvement project on Baltimore Street in Kirksville.

The project consists of resurfacing, American with Disabilities (ADA) improvements, and drainage improvements. The project will run from just north of Illinois Street to just south of Patterson Street. The contract was awarded in the amount of $4,940,992.78. The City of Kirksville will be contributing $111,251.20 towards the project for the addition of some sidewalks in the project area.

“We are glad to be moving forward with these improvements as many motorists and pedestrians use this stretch of road each day,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford. “Safety will be increased for everyone,” she added.

Traffic will remain open to one lane while these improvements are made. Some of the work will take place at night to minimize the impact on traffic. The work could begin as early as this summer and be completed by winter.

“A more specific schedule on this project will be shared once the contractor provides the plan for completing the work,” Crawford said.

