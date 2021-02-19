Highway 6 resurfacing project in Sullivan County to begin in Green Castle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Weather permitting, Monday, March 8, motorists will see a project begin on Missouri Route 6 in Sullivan County. The project goes through the city limits of Green Castle for a length of approximately 0.50 miles.

Much of the project will include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, along with drainage and curb and gutter improvements. The roadway sections will receive a 1.75-inch overlay, while other areas will have full depth replacement. BRS Construction, LLC, of Edina, Missouri, was awarded the contract.

Crews will begin setting signs for the project to notify motorists of the work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone while the project is completed.

