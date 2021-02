Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Health Department reported one additional death related to COVID-19 raising the total number of death to 15.

The number of active cases has dropped to two and the total number of cases since testing began at 847 for Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County report on Thursday night also shows 845 confirmed cases have been released from “public health isolation.” The Sullivan County seven-day positivity rate is nine point one percent.

