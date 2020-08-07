Back to school Sales Tax Holiday to be held this weekend

A Back to School Sales Tax Holiday will be held in Missouri this weekend. The state’s portion of the tax rate of 4.225% will be exempt for the sale of qualifying items starting Friday, August 7th at 12:01 am and ending Sunday, August 9, 2020.

The sales tax exemption is limited to any article of clothing having a taxable value of $100 or less, school supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase, computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less, personal computers not to exceed $1,500, computer peripheral devices not to exceed $1,500, and graphing calculators not to exceed $150.

The sales tax holiday applies to state and local sales taxes when a local jurisdiction chooses to participate in the holiday. However, local jurisdictions can choose to not participate.

Cities not participating in the Missouri Back to School Sales Tax Holiday Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9thinclude Chillicothe, Green City, Marceline, Pattonsburg, and Trenton. Counties opting out include Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, Carroll, Clinton, and Ray. The Regional Jail District of Daviess and DeKalb Counties is also not participating. Sales taxes will still be collected on the sale of qualifying items for those jurisdictions.

More information can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

